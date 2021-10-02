CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What would an antiviral pill mean for the fight against Covid-19?

By Virginia Langmaid
 8 days ago
Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced on Friday early result that indicate their experimental oral antiviral drug, molnupiravir, might halve the risk of death or hospitalization from Covid-19.

MrTcfuzzy4 Furer
7d ago

Why is Merck suddenly coming up with a watered-down, 47% effective form of Ivermectin? We've had the original, full-strength, human formula for 40 years, being used right now as a coctail in some countries. It's all about the money and investments. Original is 6 cents a dose, the new formula for sure going to be in the hundreds or thousands per dose. Follow the money trail, including the vaccine.

