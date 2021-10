“Shang-Chi” is a breath of fresh air after recent Marvel disappointments. Photo courtesy Marvel Studios. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the newest film in the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film has been in development since the 1980s, but it wasn’t till 2018 there were rumors of this film being made, and it wasn’t confirmed till 2019 at San Diego ComicCon that it was announced that the film was being made. This film was supposed to come out in 2020 but it was delayed till 2021 because of the Covid. Now after many delays here we are.

