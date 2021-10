Enslaved just released their new EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds, and is now streaming the single "Ruun II – The Epitaph" along with a Gaui H Pic-directed music video. "Releasing an EP is a huge privilege, it really is. It is somehow reliving to go on a stroll away from the the album format, and take some leaps into obscurity in between two full lengths," said Grutle Kjellson. "There’s so many great and experimental EP’s in music history; Magical Mystery Tour, Garage Days Revisited, Deathcrush, The Golden Years… just to mention a very few. We hope Caravans To The Outer Worlds, our third EP in 30 years, can fascinate and inspire.”

