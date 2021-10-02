Morrisons deal shows appetite for British assets

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Scotland is famous for its whisky – but during the sugar boom of the late 17th and early 18th centuries it had a thriving rum industry, too. Several of the sugar refineries that sprang up around Glasgow during this period had distilleries to make rum from leftover molasses. That legacy, and its links with the slave trade, rightly sat uneasy with Scots for a long time. But now, a new generation of craft distillers is bringing rum distilling back to Scotland – and the results are increasingly impressive. Collin Van Schayk runs J Gow, a tiny distillery on the Orkney island of Lamb Holm. “I moved back in 2013 to help with the family business, Orkney Wine Company,” he says, “but I’ve always loved rum and I saw a golden opportunity to use some of the space to start rum production.” Distilling since 2017, J Gow recently released J Gow Revenge, a three-year-old pure pot still rum with sassy tropical-fruit and ginger-cake notes.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO