West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Football Injury Update Ahead of Saturday's Matchup With Minnesota

By D.J. Fezler
 9 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football entered its second week of Big Ten play with several question marks across its roster, mainly due to injuries suffered in a win over Illinois last week.

Junior wide receiver David Bell, who missed last week due to a concussion, was on the field warming up with the Boilermakers' receivers ahead of the team's game with Minnesota. The star pass-catcher leads the team with 21 receptions, 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back King Doerue, who didn't play last game as a result of what coach Jeff Brohm called a medical condition, was out on the field warming up as well. He'll lead a backfield that has struggled to pick up yards on the ground in recent weeks.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and junior defensive tackle Branson Deen were both in uniform. Both players sustained injuries in the team's victory over the Fighting Illini.

Junior cornerback Cory Trice, who Brohm said the team would hope to have back for its game against Iowa after the bye week, was also warming up with the secondary. He missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Junior tight end Payne Durham is out for Saturday's game, which was expected. Sophomore Garrett Miller will start in his place.

Purdue and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be a 2.5-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46.5 points.

  • HOW TO WATCH PURDUE'S MATCHUP WITH MINNESOTA: Purdue football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium to continue Big Ten play against Minnesota on Saturday. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE

Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsberry Looking Forward to Matchup With Purdue, Matt Painter

INDIANAPOLIS — After spending two seasons as the associate head coach of Purdue basketball, Micah Shrewsberry enters his first season as the coach of Big Ten foe Penn State. On Friday, he returned home for the 2021 Big Ten Basketball media days at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He looked back on his time with the Boilermakers while answering questions from the media.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Minnesota Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back at home looking get to 4-1 on the season with a win against the Minnesota on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue won 13-9 last week against Illinois, and Minnesota comes in at 2-2. The game is scheduled to kickoff at noon ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE.
Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday. Purdue fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath was among the 176 semifinalists for the yearly award given to a college player that boasts the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
Takeaways From Matt Painter's Press Conference After Purdue Basketball's First Official Practice

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tuesday marked the first official practice for Purdue basketball. Afterward, coach Matt Painter met with the local media to discuss the Boilermakers, practice and the upcoming college basketball season. Here are some of the key takeaways:. Newman, Ivey Dealing With Injuries. Purdue sophomore guards Brandon Newman...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
When Purdue Football Needed a Spark Against Illinois, WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen Stepped up

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When you're down two wide receivers heading into a matchup between Big Ten programs, other players are forced to rise to the occasion. Purdue football would normally look toward its most experienced players to fill the void. But in his first game of extended playing time as a college player, redshirt freshman Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen made the most of his opportunities.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

