After the Gilpin County School Board meeting on September 21, the Board introduced the public to the three candidates for the School Board for the 2021 to 2022 school year. The three candidates for the two open positions on the School Board election on November 2 are Sarah Swanson, Kirsten Goodlett, and Drew Albrecht. They were asked questions by Student Council President Halle Yocum and Vice President Sarah Lovett.