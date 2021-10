The ongoing legal battle between blockchain firm Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has taken yet another turn. According to the latest update in the case, U.S District Judge Analisa Torres has given XRP token holders the status of amici curiae or “friend of the court.” The judge ruled that individuals holding the company’s XRP token cannot act as defendants in the lawsuit. However, the aforementioned grant would allow them to assist the court in briefing legal issues relevant to the SEC v. Ripple case.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO