Central City Council proposes lease for Belvidere

The Central City Council held a work session at 6:30 p.m. before the regular scheduled meeting on September 21, 2021. The work session focused on a lease agreement between the City and the Belvidere Foundation. City Manager Daniel Miera suggested the City should lease the Belvidere Theatre to the Belvidere Foundation for purposes of obtaining tax credits to fund the restoration of the building. Miera suggested a 10-year lease with the option to terminate or renew upon completion of the Belvidere restoration. Estimated time frame is three to five years to completion. Information on the Belvidere can be found on the City website www.centralcity.colorado.gov.