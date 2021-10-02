CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN College Gameday picks for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
ESPN College Gameday made their picks for every big matchup of Week 5, including Wisconsin and Michigan.

The cast of analysts and hosts led by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis spent three hours reviewing every storyline across the sport live from Georgia ahead of Arkansas meeting up with the Bulldogs.

A lot of the Badgers-Wolverines talk centered around the fact that Wisconsin has dominated Michigan over the past two seasons and UW has not lost to the Wolverines at home since 2001. That being said, Michigan rolls in with all the momentum after their 4-0 start to the season.

Here is who the cast of Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and guest picker, golfer, Harris English:

