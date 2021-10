Doha [Qatar], October 6 (ANI): Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre believes Qatar 2022 will, logistically, be the best FIFA World Cup ever. Qatar in 2022 will host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. The 22nd edition of the tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022, when Qatar -- the reigning champions of Asia -- take their FIFA World Cup bow at the tournament's first match at the stunning 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

