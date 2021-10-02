Letter: The RIGHT honorable mayor

It is a real pleasure, indeed an honor, for us to support Kris Lee in his campaign for re-election to the Piqua City Commission. We have watched Kris serve his community in many roles, which brought significant benefits to our community, as mentioned by others who have written in his support. Kris has helped and supported kids all his professional life. Kris has taught many college classes at different institutions over the years. More than that, Kris’s values are consistent at home, too. Kris and his wife Peg have taken children who needed a loving home into their own.

