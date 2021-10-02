Letter: The RIGHT honorable mayor
The RIGHT honorable mayor. This title was an honorific style of expression used by Victorian nobility and the upper crust of the English society. But for American “commoners,” it’s a pretty fancy way of saying a governing official is “a really good guy” in rendering service to the public often at considerable sacrifice. In my humble opinion and others who know him well, Kris Lee merits such distinction as “a good guy” possessing the RIGHT stuff and living as an honorable model of fatherhood, family values and dedicated professionalism as a police officer and now as a political servant to our community.www.miamivalleytoday.com
