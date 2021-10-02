Letter: Many reasons to vote ‘no’ on DORA
In canvassing the town to obtain signed petitions to stop DORA in April and put it on the November ballot, both myself and our committee found that the great majority of folks were definitely against it. The constant comments from home owners – remember we totaled over 1,100 signatures – were such as “What in the world were those council members thinking?” and “I voted for that mayor but not again,” and “Why can’t people be satisfied with keeping their alcohol drinking inside?” and “I have been angry with that Titterington before, and now I really am.” On and on went the negative comments.www.miamivalleytoday.com
