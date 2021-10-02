Letter: Many reasons to vote ‘no’ on DORA

Paul Crowner has my vote for the position of commissioner to represent District 1 of the Port of Centralia. On Nov. 2, local citizens will go to the polls to elect officials at all levels of government to represent them. From time to time, the position of port commissioner is on the ballot. You may wonder why this position is so important to you and me. The primary reason is that a large part of local taxes come out of our pockets to support the Port of Centralia. Knowing this, we should all take this office very seriously in terms of whom we elect and how they choose to spend those dollars to benefit us and our city.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO