CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Nick Saban addresses analytics, the coach who doesn't punt

By Tim Verghese about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jbnj_0cFBQ3Qj00
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed analytics and his philosophy on punting on Thursday, ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

“Everybody does analytics now,” Saban said. “Everybody is into statistics and you throw it all into the computer and how many people go for it on fourth down and how often do you make it? What percentage of the time do you make it? Is that percentage worth the 40-50 yards of field position you gain by punting? Now, I would say that the thing that has changed my mind a little bit about it is when you played really, really good defense and games were won 14-10, which seldom happens anymore because the rules of the game in college football favor the offense and that’s why you see all these points.”

Saban added that because the rules favor the offense, it’s not as important to play field-position football as it used to be. Saban’s opponent on Saturday, Lane Kiffin, notably stated he does not punt once his team crosses to the opponent’s side of the field. So far this season, Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels have attempted 14 fourth-down conversions and successfully converted 12. Last season against Alabama, Ole Miss converted four of four fourth-down attempts.

This season, Alabama has attempted five fourth down conversions, converting four.

The legendary head coach went on to explain his thoughts on analytics.

“Well, I’m not an analytics guy,” Saban said. “I know coaches who are and I know coaches who we had on our staff in the past that very much are. And I like for our coaches to look at the analytics and then come and bring them up to me and I can say ‘That don’t make any sense.’ Or I can say ‘That’s an interesting thought.'”

He continued, explaining that analytics can’t account for the feel of the game and the feel of the players on the team.

“But philosophically, some guy who hasn’t played football ever and he sits at a computer and he puts a bunch of stuff into a computer,” he said. “And you have to have a feel for your team, too. One of the questions I have is how good are we in those situations? Do we have good plays to call in those situations? Do we feel good about our opportunity to convert in those situations? So all these things are factors in the game relative to how the other team plays and what they do.”

Saban’s No.1-ranked Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Appearance On Monday Night Football

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals. While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts were supposed to take center stage, it was the Manning brothers who stole the show once again. The pair had a few incredible guests on the show like Matthew Stafford and LeBron James.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Statistics#American Football#Ole Miss
Montgomery Advertiser

The coaching advice Miss Terry often gives to Alabama's Nick Saban

If Terry Saban, wife of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, were running her husband's defense, the Crimson Tide would be sending a barrage of players at the quarterback all the time. "Miss Terry always wants to blitz more," Nick Saban said Thursday night during his weekly radio show. Nick Saban...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Matt Corral praised by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Arguably the most exciting matchup on the slate for Week 5 in college football is No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Ole Miss. The Rebels are 3-0 on the season and were on a bye during Week 4. Alabama is 4-0 on the year. Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ahead of the matchup.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban hilariously discusses the football mind of Terry Saban on defense

Alabama football fans love Miss Terry Saban for many reasons. She loves the Tuscaloosa community and does a lot for the youth. She closes things out on the recruiting trail with her husband, Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban. She is also at the front of all charity events to build the Nick’s Kids Foundation and Tuscaloosa as a whole to be special. However, the seven-time national champion unveiled something different about his wife during Thursday’s “Hey Coach” show. Terry Saban has a football mind on defense and does not shy away from giving her opinions. On Saturday, Alabama plays Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Saban has his game plan to neutralize Ole Miss’ offense; however, Miss Terry has her coaching hat too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy