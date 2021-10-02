Nick Saban addresses analytics, the coach who doesn't punt

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed analytics and his philosophy on punting on Thursday, ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

“Everybody does analytics now,” Saban said. “Everybody is into statistics and you throw it all into the computer and how many people go for it on fourth down and how often do you make it? What percentage of the time do you make it? Is that percentage worth the 40-50 yards of field position you gain by punting? Now, I would say that the thing that has changed my mind a little bit about it is when you played really, really good defense and games were won 14-10, which seldom happens anymore because the rules of the game in college football favor the offense and that’s why you see all these points.”

Saban added that because the rules favor the offense, it’s not as important to play field-position football as it used to be. Saban’s opponent on Saturday, Lane Kiffin, notably stated he does not punt once his team crosses to the opponent’s side of the field. So far this season, Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels have attempted 14 fourth-down conversions and successfully converted 12. Last season against Alabama, Ole Miss converted four of four fourth-down attempts.

This season, Alabama has attempted five fourth down conversions, converting four.

The legendary head coach went on to explain his thoughts on analytics.

“Well, I’m not an analytics guy,” Saban said. “I know coaches who are and I know coaches who we had on our staff in the past that very much are. And I like for our coaches to look at the analytics and then come and bring them up to me and I can say ‘That don’t make any sense.’ Or I can say ‘That’s an interesting thought.'”

He continued, explaining that analytics can’t account for the feel of the game and the feel of the players on the team.

“But philosophically, some guy who hasn’t played football ever and he sits at a computer and he puts a bunch of stuff into a computer,” he said. “And you have to have a feel for your team, too. One of the questions I have is how good are we in those situations? Do we have good plays to call in those situations? Do we feel good about our opportunity to convert in those situations? So all these things are factors in the game relative to how the other team plays and what they do.”

Saban’s No.1-ranked Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.