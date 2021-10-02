CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The CW 2021-22 TV Season Ratings (updated 10/2/2021)

This season, for the first time, The CW will be programming all seven nights each week so the network will have room for more TV shows than ever before. How will that move affect how many shows on The CW will be cancelled or renewed during the 2021-22 season? Stay tuned.

Young Sheldon: Season Five Viewer Votes

How will the pre-teen genius grow in the fifth season of the Young Sheldon TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Young Sheldon is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Young Sheldon here.
Young Sheldon: Season Six? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Solid Premiere Numbers

CBS comedy Ghosts delivered solid ratings for its two-episode premiere on Thursday, drawing more total viewers than veteran dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU in their shared hour and holding its own among adults 18-49. Fox’s first Thursday Night Football game of the season led the night by a wide margin and edged up versus a year ago. Baseball’s playoffs also drew decent ratings for FS1. Ghosts averaged 5.52 million viewers, tied for the second most of any comedy episode thus far this season with Monday’s installment of The Neighborhood. It also posted a 0.56 rating among adults 18-49. Young...
Bull: Season Seven? Has the CBS Legal Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Bull TV show stars Michael Weatherly, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. Matt Dellapina and Ollie Robinson recur. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In his personal life, Bull has remarried Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez) and they have a young daughter.
film-book.com

RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE...
CSI: Vegas: Season One Viewer Votes

Could the crime lab be taken down in the first season of the CSI: Vegas TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like CSI: Vegas is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of CSI: Vegas here.
IndieWire

‘Clickbait’ Maintains Reign on Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings, ‘Lucifer’ Rises

It was another banner week for Netflix’s “Clickbait” drama series, which was the most-viewed original streaming television show for the third week straight. That stat comes from Nielsen’s latest report on the most-viewed streaming shows, which stated that “Clickbait” was viewed for 1,108 million minutes from September 6 to September 12, narrowly beating out “Lucifer,” the always-popular Netflix drama that premiered its sixth and final season on the streaming service September 10. “Lucifer” has long been a ratings hit and a mainstay on many of Nielsen’s latest streaming reports and will likely endure on Nielsen’s weekly rankings as fans bid farewell...
DC’s Stargirl: Season Three; Joel McHale Promoted to CW Series Regular

Fans of DC’s Stargirl will see more of Joel McHale during the series’ upcoming third season. The actor has been promoted to a series regular on the DC superhero series. McHale revealed the promotion on a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Arsenio Hall guest-hosting the daytime series.
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Things: Season Five? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.
EW.com

10 of the best TV reboots and revivals

The bar for a well-executed reboot or revival is incredibly high in television, and yet despite this challenge, artists are always willing to return to beloved characters and stories despite the high risk of failure. For every successful revival, there are even more titles like Get Smart (which only lasted seven episodes in its return), Melrose Place (one low-rated return season in 2009), and Singled Out (wasn't even saved by Roku during Quibi's demise). This means the following series have beaten the odds and created something magical and rare in television, for these shows represent the best TV reboots and revivals. Beloved sci-fi adventures to reality TV stalwarts — and maybe a couple of animated series along the way — all make EW's list.
Dash & Lily: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Holiday Series

Dash & Lily will not be returning for a second season this holiday season. Netflix has cancelled the romantic comedy series which stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, and Diego Guevara also star.
tvseriesfinale.com

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the channel‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and the winners are awarded cash and other prizes. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.
Tough As Nails: Season Three Viewer Votes

Which competitor will come out on top in the third season of the Tough As Nails TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Tough As Nails is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Tough As Nails here.
Lost in Space: Season Three; Netflix Teases Final Season Premiere (Watch)

Lost in Space fans will soon be able to watch the third and final season of the series. Netflix has announced the premiere date for the space drama and released a teaser trailer. Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey star in...
Lost in Space: Season Three? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Netflix television network, Lost in Space is a remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series and stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.
The CW TV Shows: 2021-22 Viewer Votes

Every year, The CW television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate CW TV shows here, instead.
The Expanse: Season Six; Amazon Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

The Expanse is returning soon for its sixth and final season on Amazon Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole star in the sci-fi drama.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 Viewer Votes

Who will earn the most points in the 18th season of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Whose Line Is It Anyway? is cancelled or renewed for season 19. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 18th season episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? here.
Freeridge: Netflix Announces Cast of On My Block Spin-Off Series

Freeridge is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the On My Block spin-off series. Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Shiv Pai will star in the comedy as the show’s four core characters. The group appeared in the series finale for On My Block which was released earlier this month.
