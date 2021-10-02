Luke Fickell: Notre Dame provides 'measuring stick' game for Cincinnati

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

For the second consecutive year, Cincinnati appears to be the top Group of Five contender for the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati is 3-0 to start the season with wins against Miami (OH), Murray State, and Indiana. The Bearcats have scored at least 38 points in all three games. On Saturday, Cincinnati will face the toughest test on its schedule when it travels to take on Notre Dame.

Cincinnati’s offense has been good to begin the season, but its defense has been spectacular for the second consecutive season. As the Bearcats gear up to take on Notre Dame in a huge game, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell understands the significance for his team’s CFP hopes.

Fickell knows what the Notre Dame game means for Cincinnati

Ficksll is no stranger to the impact the outcome of this game could have on his team’s season. If Cincinnati wins this game and finishes the year undefeated, they could be tough to keep out of the CFP. But if the Bearcats lose, their CFP hopes might very well be over.

“When you go over there on Saturday you want them focused on the things they got to do,” Fickell said via AP’s Ralph D. Russo. “It’s already going to be difficult enough to not have any of those other distractions.

“It’s big. We’re not going to lie to you. But like I said once the thing kicks off you can’t let all the emotions of all that different stuff that’s going on affect how you go about things. What I mean by that is the emotions throughout the week that can drain you because you need to be at your best on Saturday. You get to Saturday and what do you have left?”

The most significant part of this game for Cincinnati against Notre Dame is the fact that it is by far the last change for a win against a true quality opponent. The American has some teams on the rise, but the level of competition for Cincinnati is not even in the same stratosphere of the level of competition for teams in other conferences such as the SEC.

After this week’s game against Notre Dame, Cincinnati’s toughest game remaining on the schedule is against UCF. That should have been an intriguing matchup, but UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out indefinitely and is unlikely to play in that game. The Bearcats game against SMU on November 20 could prove to be a big late season game. The lack of quality opponents, at least when looking at building a resume for a berth in the CFP, makes Saturday’s game against Notre Dame a must win for Fickell and Cincinnati.

“It is definitely a measuring stick (game),” Fickell said.