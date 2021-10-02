CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning throw 5 touchdowns in rout

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 On100 rankings, put on a show this weekend. The latest Manning legacy threw five touchdowns for Isidore Newman in a 59-7 win over Pearl River. Now 3-0 to start his junior season, Manning continues putting his talent on display ahead of big college visits each week.

This Saturday, Manning is set to visit the University of Alabama during its CBS matchup against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad. This tour is set to take place one week after a Georgia visit, which has been described in-depth by On3’s recruiting team.

Alabama and Ole Miss are among the top contenders to land Arch Manning, and both coaches have pulled out their full bag of tricks already.

Lane Kiffin followed just one page on Instagram, that of Arch Manning. At least he did before current Ole Miss quarterback trolled him into a follow that day. Nick Saban also got involved in the circus he rarely joins publicly by going on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football broadcast to express his desire to coach a Manning someday.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie. Peyton, Eli and Archie were All-SEC stars who reached the NFL. Eli won two Super Bowl MVPs, while Peyton landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Arch Manning opened his junior season completing 19 of 34 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns, adding 50 more rushing yards and a touchdown with no shortage of highlights. He led Isidore Newman to a 28-0 win over Vandebilt Catholic to kickoff the year.

In Week Two, Arch Manning threw for nearly 240 yards, four touchdowns and also ran for over 60 yards, including a highlight run. The big play saw Manning drag defenders on his way to a first down. The five-star superstar led his team to a 49-21 win.

In his first two seasons as a starter for Newman, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and grandson of Archie Manning, threw for more than 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns, while completing better than 64 percent of his passes. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and top overall player in the 2023 On100 rankings and has garnered offers from major programs like Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson, Georgia and Texas.

In his first two seasons of high school, Manning led Newman to an 18-3 record and passed for 4,081 yards and 53 touchdowns. He is also completing close to 68 percent of his attempts over his high school career.

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

