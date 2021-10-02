CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Eight Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn & Teller: Fool Us has become a staple of The CW schedule. Now that the network is scheduling all seven nights each week, the CW programmers will need more series than ever. Is Penn & Teller: Fool Us sure to be renewed for season nine or, could it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Bull: Season Six Ratings

After three seasons on Monday nights, CBS has moved the Bull TV show to a very competitive Thursday night timeslot. The series has been a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings in the past. Will this drama thrive or struggle on its new night? Will Bull be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season One Ratings

CBS has just six timeslots designated for half-hour comedies and most of the slots are filled with established shows. It can be tough for any new show to gain traction these days and sitcoms are no exception. Will Ghosts be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Penn & Teller’s Worst Nightmare – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

SEASON PREMIERE - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn & Teller
Person
Penn Jillette
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Ben Seidman
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great North: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Great North will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a third season. FOX has introduced several animated sitcoms in the past but it’s rare for one t last more than a season or two. IsThe Great North on its way to having a long run? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Magnum PI: Season Four Ratings

Despite airing on Friday nights, Magnum PI has remained a solid performer for CBS in the ratings. Will this trend continue and be enough to keep the series on the air? Will Magnum PI be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks,...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Blue Bloods: Season 12 Ratings

Despite airing on Friday nights, the Blue Bloods remained one of CBS’ most-watched TV shows last season. Will viewers continue to tune in for season 12? Would they keep coming back each week if Tom Selleck chose to leave? Will Blue Bloods be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

Station 19: Season Five Ratings

Last season Station 19 actually beat Grey’s Anatomy to become ABC’s most-watched scripted series in the traditional ratings. How will the show perform this time around? Is Station 19 essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season six or, could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned. An ABC first-responder drama series,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Magic Show#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Las Vegas#Cw#The Penn Teller#The Rio Hotel Casino#Ale Belotto Guilia
cbslocal.com

Turn That Frown Upside Down – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, October 4, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Magic with a Wolf – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

SCOTT WOLF (“NANCY DREW”) GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Simpsons: Season 33 Ratings

This animated show has been on the air for more than three decades and yet, it remains one of the highest-rated shows on FOX. The Simpsons has already been renewed for season 34 and it’s hard to imagine that it will be cancelled anytime soon. Could it reach a 40th or 50th year? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal, Penn & Teller, Masters of Illusion:

The CW is looking ahead to the holidays, and the smallest network has announced its line-up of specials including holiday-themed episodes for Wellington Paranormal, World’s Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. The CW revealed more about the holiday lineup in a press release. “The CW...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season One Viewer Votes

Could the crime lab be taken down in the first season of the CSI: Vegas TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like CSI: Vegas is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of CSI: Vegas here.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season Two? Has the CBS Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons. This show stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) and David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Tough As Nails: Season Three Ratings

Last season, CBS used Tough As Nails to help fill the Wednesday night schedule while Survivor was absent. The series isn’t a hit but has still performed pretty well in the ratings and has already been renewed for a fourth season. How will it do this time around, with popular Survivor as a lead-in? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

United States of Al: Season Two Ratings

Last season, despite following CBS’ top-rated sitcom on Thursday nights, United States of Al was just a middle-of-the-road performer for the network. It was renewed for a second season but, if the numbers don’t improve this year, will it be so lucky? Will United States of Al be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Young Sheldon: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Young Sheldon being cancelled by CBS since it’s already been renewed for seasons six and seven. Given what we already know about Sheldon Cooper’s young life, it seems likely those will be the final seasons. Still, if the ratings are strong enough, perhaps the show could continue and follow the boy genius to CalTech. Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Solid Premiere Numbers

CBS comedy Ghosts delivered solid ratings for its two-episode premiere on Thursday, drawing more total viewers than veteran dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU in their shared hour and holding its own among adults 18-49. Fox’s first Thursday Night Football game of the season led the night by a wide margin and edged up versus a year ago. Baseball’s playoffs also drew decent ratings for FS1. Ghosts averaged 5.52 million viewers, tied for the second most of any comedy episode thus far this season with Monday’s installment of The Neighborhood. It also posted a 0.56 rating among adults 18-49. Young...
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the channel‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and the winners are awarded cash and other prizes. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy