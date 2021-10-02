Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Eight Ratings

Airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons. This show stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) and David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.
