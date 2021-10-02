A word, a blurb on every Toronto Raptor before the season – Part 1

A new cast of characters to join the old. Getting younger, while trying to jury rig upward momentum against the rising tide of the NBA. There are gains to be made in the margins for end of rotation players in pre-season games. Yuta Watanabe gained ground on Oshae Brissett (and eventually surpassed him in the eyes of the organization) on the strength of his pre-season last year. For the most part though, the pre-season is an opportunity to see the draftees a couple months into their NBA training regimens, to ogle at returning players who are bursting with potential (see Anunoby, OG), and to witness your teams All-Stars grace the hardwood once again. All fun stuff!