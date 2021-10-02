CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Coin Bounced From 200 EMA With Double Bottom Pattern

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
themarketperiodical.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XRP coin reclaims the 50 EMA in the daily time frame chart. The XRP/BTC pair trades at 0.00002864 BTC with a gain of 0.15%. On September 22nd, the XRP coin suggested the end of its moderate retracement phase when the price bounced from the 200 EMA, displaying the formation of a double bottom pattern. The neckline of this pattern is at $1.04, and the price is currently at the doorstep of this resistance level. Crypto traders should wait for the price to give a decisive breakout from this level to confirm a bullish trade.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

XRP price prediction: what next after the Ripple spectacular rebound?

The XRP price rallied sharply during the weekend. The token jumped as the SEC vs Ripple case continued. Surprisingly, it also rallied after MoneyGram inked a deal with Stellar. The Ripple (XRP/USD) price popped during the weekend as investors watched the ongoing circus between Ripple Labs and the Securities and...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Stacks Price Analysis: STX Coin Shows An Intense Selling Pressure Above The $2.26 Mark

The STX coin chart shows a bullish crossover of the 20-and-50-day EMA. The STX/BTC pair trades at 0.00003841BTC with a gain of 30.70%. On October 6th, the STX showed a bullish breakout from the descending triangle pattern in the daily time frame chart. The pattern provided a strong boost for the continuation of the bull rally and is now 50% up from the breakout point. Furthermore, the new rally also reclaimed the crucial resistance of the $1.73 level; however, it is currently struggling to cross the $2.26 mark.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Coins#Emas#Double Bottom#Ema#Xrp#Btc#Rsi#Macd
themarketperiodical.com

QTUM Price Analysis: QTUM Token Price Consolidation Range Stretches Longer

QTUM Token price forms a Doji in the Weekly chart after more than 46% gain in the prior week. The price action analysis indicates a long consolidation range as the price resonates within $8.5-$16. The pair of QTUM/BTC is trading at 0.0002479 BTC with an intraday fall of -1.61%. QTUM...
STOCKS
pymnts

XRP Prices Up Despite Ongoing Ripple SEC Woes

The cryptocurrency XRP hit $1.23 Saturday (Oct. 9), up by over 9% in 24 hours, while its blockchain payments network Ripple is in the middle of an ongoing courtroom drama with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Decrypt reported. Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network and protocol, sidesteps blockchain...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA probes bulls above 0.7300

AUD/USD stays mildly bid around monthly high following two-week uptrend. Bullish MACD suggests further upside, five-month-old resistance line challenges the buyers. AUD/USD bulls face rejection around 0.7320, up 0.13% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair remains firmer around the one-month high, flashed on Friday, while battling the 50-day EMA.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD targets $1.5 today

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. Ripple’s long-term prospects are exciting investors. Ripple is vulnerable to swings in price. Although prices are still fluctuating, Ripple is presently bullish, with consolidation taking place and price increasing over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to rise even more by the end of the week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC bounces from $175 support, further upside to follow?

Litecoin price analysis is bullish. LTC/USD saw a quick spike below $175 support. Bullish momentum has returned this morning. Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as a further downside was heavily rejected overnight, indicating that bulls are looking for more upside this week. Therefore, we expect LTC/USD to reach new highs over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Keeps Moving Above $1.10

The Ripple price stays above the moving averages as the price touches the resistance level of $1.19. According to the daily chart, XRP/USD is likely to follow a sideways movement. The 9-day moving average has been acting as support even though the price has not been able to break higher. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price above the moving averages, convert both into support levels and continue trading upwards until they create a bull cross.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple on track for $1.42

XRP price ranged between $0.98 and $1.17 this week with two solid technical barriers. Ripple price action can start a more extended uptrend if bulls can reclaim $1.20. XRP price action lifted above $1.20 would spell $1.42 as a profit-taking area. This week, Ripple (XRP) bulls entered at the 200-day...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Coin Expecting a Major Pullback Upto $125

The ETC coin price is favorable, around 2.3% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $5.924 billion. ETC/BTC pair is trading positive by 1.3% at 0.00100033 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of ETC coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 35.0 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 70 USD. Therefore, the chart created a dragonfly Doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will reverse towards the downside with unwavering low strength.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Bittorrent Price Analysis: BTT Coin Price Sees A Correction After Gaining 13% In A Day

BTT coin price is currently seeing a correction on the daily chart after a strong upside momentum. Meanwhile, Bittorrent price is up by more than 3% in the past 24 hours. Bittorrent price might see a bearish correction before reaching a new high. Meanwhile, the BTT/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 2.16% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

XLM PRICE ANALYSIS:- Price is near the Resistance and bulls winning the Fight Bullish trend

LONG TERM VIEW:- We can see in the daily time interval that the price is above the resistance level, and we can see the bears are pushing the price down as we can see the technical indicators are also showing a bullish trend. If we look at the MACD, we can see that the MACD Line is above the Signal line, meaning the MACD is showing a green histogram; with that being said, there is no sign that the line will change its direction anytime soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 60, and with that, having said RSI line is pointing Sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving a tough fight with each other. Lastly, we can see the 20MA is crossing the 50MA, which is a very bullish signal, and 20MA,50MA,100MA is below the 200MA.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Theta Network Price Analysis: THETA Coin Gains 10.5% Within a Week

The Theta coin price is favorable, around 2.6% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $321 million. THETA/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.7% at 0.00012258 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of Theta coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 3.50 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 8.35 USD. Therefore, the chart created a bearish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will reverse downside with unwavering medium strength.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

XRP price eyes $1.50 next after bouncing 30% in just 10 days

XRP has a good chance of hitting $1.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021 after painting a bullish crossover between its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). The so-called Golden Cross has appeared multiple times on XRP charts in history. Its last occurrence was on Aug. 10, which followed up with a circa 80% price rally later, with XRP topping out seasonally at $1.43 before pulling back to the downside.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano, Binance Coin, Solana Price Analysis: 10 October

Cryptocurrencies continued to trade in the green on 10 October. The global cryptocurrency market cap noted a 0.69% increase to reach $2.29 trillion, however, the market volume decreased by 15.86% over the last 24 hours. Cardano showed positive price action, meanwhile, Binance Coin and Solana appeared to be in for some difficult days ahead.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy