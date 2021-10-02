Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Coin Bounced From 200 EMA With Double Bottom Pattern
The XRP coin reclaims the 50 EMA in the daily time frame chart. The XRP/BTC pair trades at 0.00002864 BTC with a gain of 0.15%. On September 22nd, the XRP coin suggested the end of its moderate retracement phase when the price bounced from the 200 EMA, displaying the formation of a double bottom pattern. The neckline of this pattern is at $1.04, and the price is currently at the doorstep of this resistance level. Crypto traders should wait for the price to give a decisive breakout from this level to confirm a bullish trade.themarketperiodical.com
