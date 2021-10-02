Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Coin Bounced From 200 EMA With Double Bottom Pattern

LONG TERM VIEW:- We can see in the daily time interval that the price is above the resistance level, and we can see the bears are pushing the price down as we can see the technical indicators are also showing a bullish trend. If we look at the MACD, we can see that the MACD Line is above the Signal line, meaning the MACD is showing a green histogram; with that being said, there is no sign that the line will change its direction anytime soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 60, and with that, having said RSI line is pointing Sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving a tough fight with each other. Lastly, we can see the 20MA is crossing the 50MA, which is a very bullish signal, and 20MA,50MA,100MA is below the 200MA.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO