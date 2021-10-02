Hints from Heloise: Garage sale warning

Dear Heloise: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter's apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron. It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.