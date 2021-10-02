New York Giants’ projected offensive line for Week 4 includes shake up at left guard

When running back Saquon Barkley is really revved up, he radiates joy in a way that’s hard to describe but unmistakable for people who are familiar with his game. Barkley at his best runs circles around people and makes it look easy. He is less running than he is floating, and it is quite a scene to watch a football player glide around people in the manner of a fully operational Barkley. It sounds and is corny, but a classic Barkley run will give you a fleeting feeling that the human body can do just about anything. Like this Rose Bowl classic against USC in 2017:

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO