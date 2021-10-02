CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants’ projected offensive line for Week 4 includes shake up at left guard

By Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants are preparing to piece together their 4th offensive line combination in three games, providing a clear indication of severe issues in the trenches. With injuries piling, including a season-ending ailment to Nick Gates, hand injury to Ben Bredeson, and knee surgery to Shane Lemieux, the expectation is that Big Blue will feature former practice squader Matt Skura at left guard in Week 4.

