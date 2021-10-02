CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Moser Dominates To Win STU National Title

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Joe Moser won in the Super Touring Under class to capture his third career SCCA National Championship on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs. Chip Herr and Axel Cabrera joined Moser on the podium in their respective Runoffs debuts. Moser led all...

