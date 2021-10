About 20 people attended the blessing for the Kawaihau-Hau‘a‘ala-Mailihuna Complete Streets Project in Kapa‘a on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. “Mahalo to Grace Pacific, the Department of Public Works, and our community for helping to make this project come to fruition,” said Mayor Derek SK Kawakami. “I have walked this area countless times with my daughter Hailee when she attended Kapa‘a Elementary School. This improvement will help to slow vehicles down, keep traffic flowing smoothly, avoid confusion amongst drivers, and will increase the overall safety of this area.”

