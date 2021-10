Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The deadly Category 5 hurricane killed three thousand people and knocked the island’s power out for nearly a year. Congress allocated about $63 billion in disaster relief, but little of that has been used to repair the outdated power grid. In the last week, nearly a third of the grid’s customers lost power. In an effort to keep the lights on, many are advocating for a solar solution. We had the chance to see those efforts on the island in 2019.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO