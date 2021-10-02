CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Loss to Lions Can Mean for Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
 9 days ago

It's early in the year for the Bears to face a must-win situation.

There is no other way to paint Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, and it doesn't matter that it's Justin Fields starting for the first time at home instead of Andy Dalton.

Part of the reason for worry is exactly the fact that it is early. It's too early for a team to have two straight blowout losses on the road. It's way too early in a 17-game schedule for coach-firing talk and discussion of systemic offensive problems.

Yet, here we are.

Between talk of Arlington Heights, they've talked a lot in the Chicago area about such topics this week and even at Halas Hall they've had to acknowledge hearing all of this "noise" about the need for a change of coaches.

"I mean, we read all types of things on social media," Akiem Hicks said. "I think there's always a strong opinion about who should be where, or what somebody should be doing, but we handle all these things in-house.

"We acknowledge them and we see them as players, but our focus is to play good football. Getting caught up in that is going to take time away from us that we can't afford."

If losses like in Los Angeles or Cleveland are what they get when full attention is devoted to games, one can only imagine if distractions like firing talk become all-consuming.

"It was just one of those days," tackle Germain Ifedi said about the Browns loss "Everything that kind of could go wrong went a little bit wrong. But it's one to learn from."

Blowout defeats are no trivial matter in the NFL because, as offensive coordinator Bill Lazor pointed out, other teams see the film and repeat the cause.

Most NFL games are decided by a touchdown or less. Any game decided by more than two scores, 17 points or more, must be regarded as a lopsided defeat.

Certainly even good teams get blown out on rare occasion, especially when facing another good team.

The Packers were blown out 38-3 by New Orleans in the opener. The Miami Dolphins lost in Week 2 to Buffalo 35-0. Sometimes bad teams get blown out by mediocre teams, as well. The Jets lost 26-0 to Denver in Week 3.

Getting blown out twice in three weeks would appear to be more serious and less fluky.

There have been a dozen NFL games decided in the first three weeks by 17 or more. Only three teams have been on the short end of a pair of those lopsided losses.

The three teams to suffer these losses are the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons and, of course, the Bears.

The Falcons are easy to understand as a first-year coach is rebuilding a team. The Jets are easy to understand in a few ways. They also have a new coach rebuilding the team as well as a rookie quarterback. And also, they are the Jets.

The Bears?

When an offense performs as poorly as theirs against Cleveland, and on the year overall, it's time to be worried.

"Well, it hasn't always been that historically bad, but we've had bad before, here and elsewhere," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said, in a comment which definitely doesn't assuage.

They might have had a more fluid look offensively with Dalton playing, as they did in their first drive against Cincinnati.

Then again, the offense scored only 13 against the Bengals as the other touchdown came from their defense. They had only two touchdowns against the Rams with Dalton playing. Last week they got two field goals without him.

It's been a bigger offensive struggle offensively even than in the last two years when their offense ranked near the league's bottom.

Before the blowout loss to Cleveland it appeared the Bears were settling in solidly as a sub-par team, unable to compete with better teams either at home or on the road. Counting their playoff game last season, they have lost to Green Bay, New Orleans, the Rams and now Cleveland. In between they beat struggling teams only. Cincinnati might prove to be a better win but no one knows for sure if the Bengals' 3-1 start will hold up.

Losing to eternally rebuilding Detroit would undoubtedly drop them a full level lower, to the bottom of the NFL barrel.

Then, following the game with the Lions they are at the unbeaten Raiders, host the Packers, are at Tampa Bay and then host San Francisco.

Imagine going to 1-3 with a loss to Detroit, then facing that lineup of games. There could be 14 weeks of constant criticism before inevitable regime change.

Hicks was asked if three seasons of critical noise, social media and otherwise, wears on him.

"Hmm. That's a tough one," Hicks said. "I don't have an answer. I truly don't have an answer."

Silence is honesty.

BearDigest

BearDigest

