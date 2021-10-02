McGee's 2 Round Mock Draft: Autumnal Edition!

Well like many of you, I realize this is going to be a difficult season. From the losses of Eichel, Reinhart and Risto to our patchwork goaltenders, we all fully expect struggles ahead. Some of you even fear tank season levels of suckage. I have to admit, things look daunting from a fan perspective. This team is going forward with the kids, with an underwelming goalie tandem and not much veteran support. And as many of you know, we are sporting a smaller speedy lineup without much size or toughness. These issues will hurt and as a team they will struggle. But all is not lost. For starters, we now have Donny Meatballs at the helm, whom the kids really seem to be buying into. Also the kids themselves seem more driven now. They know this is their team and seem hungry to grow and learn together. We have some talent coming in soon, in Peterka and Murray and Quinn and even Power late in the season maybe plus whomever we acquire in an Eichel Deal prospect wise. Plus probably a vet we will flip later but who might spend a great number of games playing for Buffalo this season before getting shipped out. All of those players I mentioned will contribute somewhat this season or next at the latest. I'm going to go out on a limb and say Peterka makes the team OR is an early callup who plays at least 40 plus games with us this season.This young influx of talent needs some support though and by that I mean a few bigger tough players who can grind, be a pest and use their body to create space for the young guys. Rugged players who make life easier for the kids. I hope like hell Adams aquires a few before next year, because our smaller speedy players need help out there. We will never hang with the Boston Bruins of the world without bigger bodied tougher players.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO