I was excited for Married At First Sight UK. Really excited, actually. Not even the fact that I’d just sacrificed over two months of my life to the Love Island villa was putting me off the prospect of getting invested in nonsense all over again. This was especially heightened thanks to my MAFS Australia FOMO, which was at fever pitch. I completely missed the boat on that hype and I’ll regret it forever. MAFS UK was meant to be my time to be in the conversation, in the drama, cherishing with the rest of the nation. But what we got was miserable. Bleak. Reality TV dregs. It’s been a long, unsatisfying season and here’s why it just never hit like it was supposed to:

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO