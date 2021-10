Burnley captain Ben Mee insists he and his team-mates are untroubled at collecting only two points from six matches and believes they can draw on experiences of seasons gone by to get out of trouble.Only Norwich this weekend’s visitors to Turf Moor sit below Burnley in the embryonic standings of the Premier League but Mee pointed out the Clarets are familiar with scrambling for safety and overcoming troughs in form.They had to wait until their eighth league game for a win in the last campaign but finished 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and Mee feels their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO