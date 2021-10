The takeover of Newcastle United has been confirmed, with the first of many changes at the club under its new Saudi Arabian owners expected to follow in the shape of a new manager. While the club are unable to sign new players until January, an immediate change could be made if the club decide to part ways with under-fire boss Steve Bruce. Bruce remains in charge for now, but he is unpopular with the Newcastle fans. Although he steered them to Premier League safety last season, the club are in the relegation zone this campaign and are without a...

