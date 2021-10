Steamforged Games and Capcom have already delivered two fantastic Resident Evil board games, and now they are set to have their own trilogy. Steamforged confirmed recent rumors that they are working on a board game version of the original Resident Evil, and to celebrate the news they revealed a new teaser trailer that captured the spooky spirit of the original game, complete with the Mansion that many remember so fondly. We also got a Kickstarter launch date, and fans can check out the Kickstarter campaign when it launches on October 26th, which will be live at this link. You can also watch the full teaser trailer in the video above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO