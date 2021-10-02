Sony Allegedly Funding Kojima Productions Silent Hill Game
It’s the rumour that just won’t go away: a new Silent Hill game is apparently being bankrolled by Sony, and Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is allegedly at the helm. Yesterday we reported that Konami is looking to reboot a number of its most popular properties, including Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania. As part of that report – first published by VGC, then later corroborated by Eurogamer – there was word of “multiple Silent Hill games” being “in development at various external development studios”. We already know one project is almost certainly being handled by Poland’s Bloober Team.www.pushsquare.com
