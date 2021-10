Not all dog leashes are made alike – these are the things you need to pay attention to when choosing a leash for your pet. Spending time outdoors is important – both for you and your dog. Whether it is a long walk or a quick jog – soaking up the sun and stretching out is quite the benefit. But when you take your doggo along with you, there are steps you need to take in order to make them safe and under your control. By far the most popular way to do so is a leash. A sturdy dog leash will give you ample control over your dog’s movements, while still allowing them ample freedom. And best of all – they can help you react in time when something goes wrong. But how to choose the best type of leash for your dog? Here are the things you need to look for!

