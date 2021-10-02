College Football Player Props for Saturday, October 2

It’s an abolutely loaded slate of college football action, with plenty of marquee matchups throughout the day for our viewing pleasure. With all those great matchups, it means that we also get plenty of player props over at FanDuel’s Sportsbook. I’ve got my eye set on a number of Over plays, as I believe many of these props are simply too low this week. Let’s see if we can find some winners as we take a look at the best player props in college football for Saturday, October 2.