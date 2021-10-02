Hear Kane Brown’s New Song With R&B Singer H.E.R., ‘Blessed & Free’

Ilham, the Queens-based R&B artist discovered by French Montana, has just released her latest track “gang signs” via Def Jam Recordings. Accompanying the new single is a music video directed by Lauren Dunn. The visual stars ilham herself around her native Queensbridge houses. “‘Gang signs’ is about loving someone, wanting to ride or die for someone, wanting to fully be immersed in someone’s world, but then also having a protective wall that doesn’t allow the both of you to fully give in,” ilham spoke on the inspiration behind her song in a press release. Demonstrating her silky, soothing vocals, ilham sings in the chorus: “I keep it a 10/I can not pretend/I knew you would fall, for my eyes/Don’t look into my eyes/I cannot not pretend that ima try/I won’t try.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO