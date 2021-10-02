CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Kane Brown’s New Song With R&B Singer H.E.R., ‘Blessed & Free’

Kane Brown and Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. have released a new song, "Blessed & Free," as well as an accompanying music video. "Blessed & Free" is a mid-tempo self-affirmation anthem incorporating aspects from both of the musical genres each artist represents. "As long as my eyes still see / As...

