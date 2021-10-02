A Guide to Mentored Hunts

They say summer moves fast, and it’s true, but by far, fall goes by the quickest of all the seasons; especially for those of us of a hunting mindset, and specifically in this particular autumn we’re experiencing. It always feels as if the next three months will be subject to the wills of the weather and the winds of change, as autumn so often is hemmed in by the first strong snowfall. However, this fall, summer has spilled into the front half, making morning outings in the field with my lab short and limited by a quick rise in temperatures into the mid seventies by 11 am on many days. Add to that the upcoming pheasant opener and deer firearms season, and the seasonal markers along the trail are coming at us quickly, exacerbating the fleeting feel of fall.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO