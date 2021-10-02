CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

A Guide to Mentored Hunts

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s youth pheasant season allows young hunters their first crack at upland success. As it requires adult hunters to be with them in the field and not carrying a shotgun, there’s no second guessing who gets the shot at a rising rooster during this special two-day stretch. Having participated in the earliest days of the youth pheasant season when it was created back in the mid-2000s and put together a number of mentored hunts for ringnecks since then, I’ve learned some tricks to help young hunters convert on their first upland birds. What follows are just a few tips to set the stage for success.

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYUK

Hunting & Fishing

Stories related to subsistence/commercial/sport hunting, fishing, gathering activities. Low King Salmon Runs In Western Alaska Trigger Bering Sea Bycatch Caps. Unofficial estimates of this summer’s king salmon run in Western Alaska rivers show a lower than average return, which will trigger stricter limits on the…. Lower Kuskokwim Hunters Report Half...
HOBBIES
Terrell Tribune

The hunting pack

I remember my first couple years guiding for elk and bear in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I was all about having everything on my back that could possibly be needed for the hunt. I bought one of those gigantic guide backpacks and stuffed it full of everything I ‘thought’ I might need and,…
HOBBIES
kmrskkok.com

RUSC Has Mentors Looking for Kids

RUSC Kinship Mentoring has started the school year looking for 50 to 60 adults who would like to be part of the Lunch Buddies program. The program runs monthly this fall at Morris Area Elementary School and Chokio-Alberta and involves reading to a 2nd grader over the lunch hour. In Morris, it runs from 11:20 to 12 on the third Tuesday of the month.
MORRIS, MN
planomoms.com

Scavenger Hunts

It’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors and explore some of our local parks. Spend quality family time together and create memories you’ll never forget!. Have a blast as you follow the map on a quest through Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano. Your team will look for clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges all while having fun!
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Working Dog#Mentoring#The Hunting#Guns
Post-Bulletin

Mentors keep the chain moving for numbers of young hunters

(Tribune News Service) -- "I just enjoy watching the kids. Their smiles are the payback.''. Such were the words the other day of Fred Froehlich, describing why for some 40 years he has enjoyed mentoring young hunters — a critical role for established hunters if the pastime is to continue at present participation levels, more or less.
HOBBIES
idaho.gov

Mentored youth pheasant hunt in the Magic Valley brings out youthful smiles

Youth who recently graduated from hunter education classes across the Magic Valley were invited to enjoy a day of pheasant hunting at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Each year, youth across the state can hunt pheasants in early October, a few weeks before the...
HOBBIES
Daily News

Our Outdoors: The Sprint

They say summer moves fast, and it’s true, but by far, fall goes by the quickest of all the seasons; especially for those of us of a hunting mindset, and specifically in this particular autumn we’re experiencing. It always feels as if the next three months will be subject to the wills of the weather and the winds of change, as autumn so often is hemmed in by the first strong snowfall. However, this fall, summer has spilled into the front half, making morning outings in the field with my lab short and limited by a quick rise in temperatures into the mid seventies by 11 am on many days. Add to that the upcoming pheasant opener and deer firearms season, and the seasonal markers along the trail are coming at us quickly, exacerbating the fleeting feel of fall.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Idaho State Journal

Hunting memories

The first snow of the season always brings back memories of hunters eating flapjacks, topped with bacon, eggs and cheese. They chugged down cups of coffee like there was no end in sight. They’d listen to the guide ‘bout where to hunt at first daylight. Hunters are peculiar, come from...
HOBBIES
sflcn.com

Hunting with Air Rifles: A Beginner’s Guide to the Basics

So you’ve decided to give air rifles a try. What do you need to know? You will find out how to choose and use an air rifle and what accuracy level you can expect online, but we can also give some tips. 1. Air rifle accuracy. When using an air...
segmentnext.com

Far Cry 6 Emerald Skull Treasure Hunt Guide

If you’re having trouble completing the Far Cry 6 Emerald Skull Treasure Hunt, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through the entirety of the treasure hunt step-by-step. Far Cry 6 Emerald Skull Treasure Hunt. The Emerald Skull Treasure Hunt is not only the...
VIDEO GAMES
WLWT 5

Mentor young hunters during Kentucky's youth-only deer hunting weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky will be having a youth-only firearms deer hunting weekend this weekend. It's happening on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend, children ages 15 and under may hunt with firearms or other legal methods. They must be accompanied by an adult and follow all deer hunting regulations. Children...
KENTUCKY STATE
pcinvasion.com

Astria Ascending guide: How to complete Hunts

Hunts are a special activity that you can do in Astria Ascending. Once you start one, you’ll be able to fight generic bosses (just tougher variants of regular enemies that you’ve faced before). These battles are both challenging and rewarding. Here’s our Astria Ascending guide to help you complete Hunts.
VIDEO GAMES
andrews.edu

Globe Hunting

The Center for Adventist Research is looking for the globe that used to be in the Adventist Heritage Center. It had been given to another department on campus, however that department remains unknown at this point. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this globe, please contact us!
SCIENCE
gearjunkie.com

Truck-Offices, Calf Pillows: What a Hunting Guide Carries for Work, Travel

For professional hunters, the offseason is a time to recreate before preparing for the next season. That includes trips between ranches, hunt cabins, and maybe some sport shooting. As summer travel resumed this year, hunting guide Rachel Ahtila integrated the new YETI Crossroads collection of luggage, duffel bags, and backpacks...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Hunter with Cerebral Palsy Gets Back on the Trail After Hunting Guides Gift ATV Wheelchair

Being a hunter is a tradition for so many of us here in the United States and around the world. But there’s no question that some of us have it easier than others. Lance Tebben of Montevideo, Minnesota, was born with cerebral palsy — a condition that affects his ability to move and maintain his balance and posture. As you can probably imagine, hunting would be a tall task for someone with this condition. But it never stopped Lance from developing a love of the outdoors. There’s nothing quite as thrilling as actually getting a nice kill, but what’s more important to him is the time with his family and friends.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Arkansas Online

Treasure Hunt

DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: I found this piece at a Goodwill store and paid $6 for it because it is pretty. When I returned home, I noticed that there were quite a few chips around the rim. I am wondering what I bought, and is it worth more than I paid for it?
LIFESTYLE
Daily News

The Pheasant Hunter’s Prayer

That favorite day of many outdoorsmen is fast approaching – pheasant opener. With head bowed, eyes skyward (is that physically possible?) and tongue firmly in cheek, we once again pray that divine intervention outweighs Murphy’s Law this autumn with the following blessing:. Heavenly God, to whom I pray,. provide me...
HUNTER, ND
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Man Shares Video of Bear He Saw in Mark Twain Forest

A Missouri man recently shared video of a bear he encountered in Mark Twain National Forest and showed exactly how you safely deal with seeing an apex predator in the wild. Have you noticed that there have been an increasing number of bear sightings in Missouri? That's exactly what Missouri Department of Conservation predicted earlier this year. As people and bears get closer together, it's important to understand how you handle a situation like this.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy