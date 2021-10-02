Experts urge pregnant women, new mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The United States has reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone, surpassing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the number of pregnant women being hospitalized and dying from coronavirus is on the rise.

Health experts are strongly warning moms to be and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 125,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women. Of those, 22,000 have been hospitalized.

More than 160 pregnant women have died from the virus, and the highest number of deaths among that group occurred last month.

"Only 32% of pregnant women have been fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy," said March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Zsakeba Henderson.

"There is growing evidence to reassure them that these vaccines are safe, but not only safe," she said, "they are effective and that the complications that moms can experience from COVID 19 infection are absolutely preventable."

Henderson urged pregnant and lactating women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding pregnant women infected with coronavirus are 15 times more likely to die, 14 times more likely to need intubation, and 22 times more likely to have pre-term births than those who are not infected.

"We welcome [expecting and new mothers] to go to our webpage," she said, "where we have resources and information on COVID-19 and pregnancy, and how moms can protect themselves and their families."