At midnight on October 1, the position of state auditor will become vacant. Maine statute requires that the state auditor have certification as a public accountant, internal auditor, or information systems auditor. When Matt Dunlap was elected to the position of state auditor on December 2, 2020 by the Maine Legislature, he did not possess those credentials. Maine statute gave him nine months from January 4, 2021, when he took the oath of office, to receive those credentials.

