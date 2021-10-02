CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ KRAKEN

 9 days ago

FLAMES (1-2-1) @ KRAKEN (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. The Flames are looking to stay hot as they roll into Kent, Wash. to take on the Seattle Kraken in preseason action. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT.

Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Sept 27th)

After losing their first preseason game of the year, the Vancouver Canucks will be looking to bounce back on Monday night. The team didn’t dress too many familiar faces on Sunday, a 5-3 loss at the hands of the NHL’s newest team, opting to give some of their younger prospects an opportunity to showcase their talents. Head coach Travis Green will be going in the opposite direction on Monday, with a handful of veterans expected to play this time around.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. KRAKEN

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. The Flames will take on the Seattle Kraken in pre-season action at 7:00 PM MT. As per the morning skate, the Flames' lines and pairings are as follows: Lines. Johnny...
FLAMES @ KRAKEN GAME GROUP

A rundown of the players heading to Kent, WA tonight. The Flames are back in action tonight, taking on the Seattle Kraken in Kent, WA at 8:00 PM MT. The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will carry the radio broadcast.
Kraken 2021-22 Season Preview & Predictions

The Seattle Kraken have completed their preseason and are making final adjustments before entering their inaugural campaign. Concurrently, they are putting the finishing touches on Climate Pledge Arena and marketing their brand through merchandising. The buzz around the NHL’s 32nd franchise will crescendo on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as the team plays its first regular-season game against the previous NHL newcomer, the Vegas Golden Knights.
Johnny Gaudreau
Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman
Elias Lindholm
Mikael Backlund
Jared Mccann
Jakob Pelletier
Darryl Sutter
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers finish off their pre-season schedule on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
Florida Panthers Acquire Defenseman Olli Juolevi from Vancouver Canucks

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Olli Juolevi from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Noah Juulsen . "We are excited to welcome another young defenseman like Olli to our organization," said Zito. "We...
RELEASE: Skinner assigned to Condors; Lagesson, Turris placed on waivers

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have assigned goaltender Stuart Skinner to the Bakersfield Condors and placed both defenceman William Lagesson and forward Kyle Turris on waivers, the club announced Sunday afternoon. Lagesson, a fourth-round pick by the Oilers in 2014, has recorded two assists and 27 penalty minutes in...
Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan To One-Year Contract

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract through the 2021-22 AHL season. Adams-Moisan, 24 (2/6/97), has recorded 1-1=2 points and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 career AHL games with Laval. He earned 8-6=14 points with a +3 rating and 123 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL during the 2020-21 season and added 1-2=3 points in seven postseason games to help Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. The 6-2, 216-pound winger has earned 32-24=56 points with 288 PIM in 134 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Maine.
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken 09.28.21

COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. SEA. You can stream Tuesday's game on EdmontonOilers.com at 7:00 PM MT. News and notes from Oilers Training Camp, including Darnell Nurse's aspirations of becoming a member of Team Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics. PRE-GAME REPORT. EDMONTON, AB - Check back...
Vancouver Canucks
Calgary Flames
Kraken released: Seattle opens preseason topping Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — The concourses of the Spokane Arena were jammed. The merchandise lines snaked through the crowds, causing bottlenecks as fans filed in for their first glimpse of the Seattle Kraken. There seems to be little doubt about the popularity and reach of the NHL’s newest franchise,...
PREGAME | MacEwen at Flames

"I’m trying to learn every little thing to give myself a role and have an impact.” - Zack MacEwen on getting penalty kill minutes.
After Thoughts: Flames Fall To Kraken In Shootout 4-3

1st: SEA Giordano (3:00) (McCann/Schwartz), SEA Schwartz (6:01) (Larsson/Eberle), CGY Tkachuk (14:54) (Lindholm/Coleman) 2nd- CGY Stone (11:27) (Duehr) 3rd- SEA Schwartz (12:37) (Eberle), CGY Backlund (17:33) (Unassisted) OT- None. SO- SEA: McCann, Eberle CGY: Tkachuk. The Flames and Kraken met for the first time ever Wednesday night at the Saddledome...
Kraken Take Down Flames in Giordano’s Return

Despite it being a preseason game, emotions were high for Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano in his return to Calgary. Wednesday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames marked the first time veteran Mark Giordano was on the away bench at Scotiabank Saddledome. The soon-to-be 38-year-old played parts of 15 seasons with the Flames, serving as its captain for the past eight. Giordano suited up for the Kraken for the second time this preseason and made a significant impact in a win over his former team.
Seattle Kraken Sign Max McCormick

The Seattle Kraken have signed depth forward Max McCormick to a one-year, two-way contract according to CapFriendly. The deal will carry an NHL salary of $750K, an AHL salary of $150K, and a minor league guarantee of $200K. McCormick, 29, played in 12 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season...
Roster Decisions Loom For Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken approached the Expansion Draft differently than the Vegas Golden Knights in a number of ways. They did not make any side deals, they wasted fewer selections on players they did not intend to sign, and they made fewer trades after the draft. While the results were too similarly deep teams, with the Knights adding talent through side deals and the Kraken going after several big free agents, Vegas did not face the roster crunch that Seattle is now staring down. The Knights pared down their roster strategically early on, while the Kraken are seemingly waiting to see how the preseason plays out. With those game already underway, the regular season is right around the corner and the Kraken’s inaugural 23-man roster is far from set.
