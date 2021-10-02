CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The psychology of critical thinking and disinformation

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
kcrw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience, data, and logic serve as powerful tools in formulating ideas and solving problems. But our capacity for rational thought has not always gone hand in hand with a universal ability to think and behave sensibly. At a time when our species has doubled its lifespan, sequenced our own genome, and developed vaccines within the space of a year, it has also produced massive amounts of disinformation, quack cures, conspiracy theories, and “post-truth” rhetoric. What’s happened to our ability to think critically? Is an opinion based on human gut feeling really the same thing as one based on logic and fact?

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

The psychology of fear

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall is officially here and if you’re more excited about scary movies and haunted houses than you are about falling leaves or pumpkin spice, then you might be a type T personality. Otherwise known as someone who enjoys the thrill of being afraid. “Fear is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Iowa State Daily

Empath flunks out of psychology program

In a surprising turn of events for one student who self-identifies as an empath, flunking out the psychology program wasn’t something they felt coming. Swearing that they didn’t need to pass PSYCH 101 since they have a deeper intuition of others feelings than the instructor, who happens to have earned a PHD in social psychology and a former practicing psychologist, the student tried to diagnose the whole class based on “the vibes they were giving off.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Resistance to Change and the Wisdom of Buddhist Psychology

Life itself is an ongoing progression of growth and change that involuntarily takes people from one phase or stage of development to another. Growth cannot occur without loss, and fighting against the inevitable losses that happen as life progresses creates unnecessary suffering. In spite of the universal truth of ongoing...
RELIGION
agdaily.com

The liability of inviting disinformation to academia

While we applaud cleansing false information from Twitter and YouTube, why do we welcome it to our trusted academic institutions?. Dr. Vandana Shiva is recognized as a divisive ideolog who is frequently invited to speak on college campuses — an anti-modern agriculture wolf cloaked in a faux halo of sustainability. Academic institutions defend the invitation as important in “teaching the controversy,” a scientifically bankrupt concept higher education properly rejected decades ago. We should always be open to debating the evidence. But we don’t invite flat earthers, anti-vaxers, or Holocaust deniers to infect students with their point of view– because their views have no scientific merit and no place in an academic institution.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Pinker
The Ledger

If we want students to succeed, teach ‘basic critical thinking’ – not reasoning

James V. Shuls, Ph.D., dean of the College of Education and the academic director for the American Center for Political Leadership at Southeastern University, in his column, "We must teach students reason, nuance," published in The Ledger on Oct. 4, 2021, writes: "The problem, of course, is that we have failed to instill in Americans the ability to reason, the desire to understand context, and the willingness to tolerate nuance."
EDUCATION
wordpress.com

Introducing a New Psychology Technical Lead in the School of Psychology & Counselling, Jade Peters

Jade Peters joins the School as a Psychology Technical Lead. We asked her about herself and her work. Throughout my work, I aim to give voices to those with lived experiences. This includes those with mental illnesses, but also spans to trauma, victim blaming, the experience of being ‘female’ in a man-made world, and how our gender can subsequently impact our quality of life, and mental health outcomes. I enjoy working in an environment that promotes inclusivity, accessibility, and engagement. I strive to reflect these values throughout my work, including in research, teaching and resources.
MENTAL HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Research shows disinformation needs to be fought with facts

MADISON, Wis. -- How do you fight an onslaught of misinformation surrounding the 2020 election? A University of Wisconsin communications professor said a good place to start is a heavy load of facts delivered through social media ad-buys. Mike Wagner, professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Thinking#Harvard University
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
TheConversationAU

What is 'the ick'? A psychological scientist explains this TikTok trend

“The ick”, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is where attraction to a current or potential partner is suddenly flipped to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off – a bad dance move, a grating laugh, or an off-putting eating style. So what might be behind “the ick”? Read more: Love lockdown: the pandemic has put pressure on many relationships, but here's how to tell if yours will survive ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
windermeresun.com

Need To Build Resilience Against Disinformation/Misinformation

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hep

Will ‘Dr. Disinformation’ Ever Face the Music?

Earlier this month, Dr. Rashid Buttar posted on Twitter that covid-19 “was a planned operation” and shared an article alleging that most people who got the COVID vaccine would be dead by 2025. His statement is a recent example in what has been a steady stream of spurious claims surrounding...
ENTERTAINMENT
apa.org

Psychology’s diversity problem

Nathalie Dieujuste recalls telling her seventh-grade science teacher, when asked about her career aspirations, that she wanted to become a psychologist because, “I just really want to know how the outside world affects your mind.”. But Dieujuste, who majored in psychology at Auburn University in Alabama, realized about a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropists Aren’t Focused on Anti-Racism Charities. That Needs to Change.

On the three occasions she’s revealed massive donations to schools and other nonprofits, MacKenzie Scott has also broken with another tradition of the donor class. Instead of waiting to publish a triumphant annual letter, she’s written short posts on the blogging site Medium to explain the rationale behind her bequests—and the methodology behind choosing her grantees. At press time, those funds collectively totaled more than $8.5 billion, all of it disbursed within the past two years. The largest chunk of Scott’s initial giving spree, announced in July 2020, allocated over $586 million specifically for racial-justice groups. In the accompanying note,...
CHARITIES
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Talks: Berkeley experts on how to fight disinformation

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. In Berkeley Talks episode 125, a panel of leading UC Berkeley experts describe the harms of disinformation and explore potential solutions to its spread, from measures to strengthen old-school local news media to government regulation of tech titans like Facebook and Twitter.
BERKELEY, CA
uctv.tv

Defending Against the Ravages of Disinformation

Disinformation — the intentional dissemination of false information to shape political and social outcomes — is an increasingly pernicious feature of the US political landscape. In just the past 18 months, disinformation has had direct, harmful effects on efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, on initiatives for racial justice and on the 2020 election and its aftermath. Clearly, disinformation costs lives and erodes democracy. This Berkeley Conversation convenes eminent scholars to explore one of the most critical questions facing US democracy: How can we counter disinformation to protect our communities without compromising America's core principles? This event is sponsored by the Goldman School of Public Policy, Berkeley Law and the Office of Communications and Public Affairs. Recorded on 09/21/2021. (#37462)

Comments / 0

Community Policy