The psychology of critical thinking and disinformation

Science, data, and logic serve as powerful tools in formulating ideas and solving problems. But our capacity for rational thought has not always gone hand in hand with a universal ability to think and behave sensibly. At a time when our species has doubled its lifespan, sequenced our own genome, and developed vaccines within the space of a year, it has also produced massive amounts of disinformation, quack cures, conspiracy theories, and “post-truth” rhetoric. What’s happened to our ability to think critically? Is an opinion based on human gut feeling really the same thing as one based on logic and fact?