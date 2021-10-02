The role of reason in a ‘post-truth’ world

A major new report on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) has just been released. Think of it as the AI equivalent of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, in that it identifies where AI is at today, and the promise and perils in view. From language generation and molecular medicine to disinformation and algorithmic bias, AI has begun to permeate every aspect of our lives. The report argues that we are at an inflection point where researchers and governments must think and act carefully to contain the risks AI presents and make the most of its benefits. A...

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO