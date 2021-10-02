The role of reason in a ‘post-truth’ world
On this week’s Life Examined, we explore why rationality matters amidst a time of mass misinformation. Host Jonathan Bastian talks with Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist and author of “Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters” about our ability to sort fact from fiction. We also hear from evolutionary biologist David Sloan Wilson about how the human species is evolving to become better caretakers of each other and the planet.www.kcrw.com
Comments / 0