Predicting and projecting the Vancouver Canucks’ defence and goaltending stats

He signed his second NHL contract before the 2019-20 season for three years and it is scheduled to expire after this 2021-22 campaign. Boeser is in the final season of his three-year contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $5.875 million. He received the contract after posting 29 goals and 55 points in his rookie season and 26 goals and 56 points in his sophomore season. He will be a restricted free agent (RFA) this offseason. Since he signed his contract before the new CBA, his qualifying offer is based on his total salary, which is $7.5 million.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO