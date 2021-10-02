CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Area Accident Reports

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 9 days ago

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Packerton Road, Claypool. Drivers: Kyle G. Thomas, 18, Gillen Avenue, Wabash; and Jessie R. Monroe, 53, Sinclair Street, Wabash. Thomas was passing a vehicle and struck Monroe’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and airlifted to hospitals. Thomas had lower leg injuries.Monroe had abdominal and leg injuries. Damage up to $100,000.

