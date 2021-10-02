CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Get Ready For Home Heating Bill Sticker Shock This Winter

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
 9 days ago
By now, you've clearly noticed that darn near everything has gotten more expensive. Issues with the supply chain have made life difficult and more expensive for businesses and they are passing that on to the consumers. Now, we're getting word that it is going to be very expensive to heat your home this winter too. It seems like we just can't catch a break!

shelly brunk
7d ago

My son has a side gig tree trimming business and also sells firewood. He is swamped with orders. People are getting ready.

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

