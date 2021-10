Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Mike Levin have introduced legislation that would establish a task force and help set new approaches for handling nuclear waste. For way too long, many in Washington have tried to get around the impasse over nuclear waste by trying to force Nevada to take it. It hasn’t worked—and now, after decades of futile effort, Congress is waking up to the fact that waving their arms and stomping their feet isn’t going to change that reality.

