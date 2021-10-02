CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough sees Chiltern Railways trains cancelled and delayed

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloodwater is causing issues on the railway in Buckinghamshire this evening (Saturday, October 2). Chiltern Railways reports services are delayed or cancelled between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough following rain. A National Rail spokesperson said: "Flood water is making the railway potentially unsafe between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury. Trains between these...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

