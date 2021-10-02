Flooding between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough sees Chiltern Railways trains cancelled and delayed
Floodwater is causing issues on the railway in Buckinghamshire this evening (Saturday, October 2). Chiltern Railways reports services are delayed or cancelled between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough following rain. A National Rail spokesperson said: "Flood water is making the railway potentially unsafe between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury. Trains between these...www.buckinghamshirelive.com
