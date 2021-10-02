Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond. ___. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr....
BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
One day I looked in the mirror unnerved by the image peering back at me. Who is this older woman and where's the me I know? This existential question is shaped by coming of age in an era when women were seen and heard. Today, sadly, we are virtually erased by the larger world.
Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
After Jan. 6, 2021, many people believed Donald Trump to be the worst president in history. Trump was even impeached just as he was ready to leave the White House after losing the election. Article continues below advertisement. Several House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, alleging...
The White House defended President Joe Biden’s call to a hospital to help a friend as appropriate during Friday’s press briefing. Biden said in a speech on Thursday that he had reached out to the Pennsylvania hospital, leading to criticism that he helped a politically connected person cut in line at the facility.
Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
White House reporter April Ryan on Wednesday asked press secretary Jen Psaki about a pundit’s claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy portfolio “is trash” because President Biden isn’t doing enough to support her. Ryan, a veteran correspondent who reports for The Grio, cited CNN pundit Bakari Sellers during an...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in a surprisingly thin-skinned reaction, fired off an angry letter Friday to President Joe Biden, warning him that he won’t deal again on the debt ceiling because of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “childish” “tantrum” that “poisoned the well.”. Eleven Senate Republicans voted Thursday...
Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.
The Republican senator from Utah knew John Eastman’s crackpot theory to overthrow the election was hogwash. Nevertheless, he took the path of least resistance. He did not go public with the attempted coup. Instead, as The Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their new book “Peril,” Lee called around state legislators to see whether Republicans were sending alternate slates of delegates. When there were none, he breathed a sigh of relief that Eastman’s stunt wouldn’t work.
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested Capitol riot investigators should scrutinize private meetings devoid of documentation to understand fully a bid for the Justice Department to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
Democrats could be on course to lose control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections after just two years in the majority as polls show tight races for key senators. The party's Senate majority currently depends on Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a casting vote in the chamber in which Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50.
On this week’s episode of “Curb Your Capitalism,” the Burlington Bolshevik Bernie Sanders sounded more like Larry David than ever. Just as Larry can hardly drive down the street or walk into a dentist’s office without making people’s hate meters start buzzing, Bernie is getting rantier, more curmudgeonly and less of a team player every day.
BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
