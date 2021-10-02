October is Brian Snitker’s golden opportunity to redeem himself
If you’ve followed me for a while, you’re well aware of how critical I have been of Brian Snitker, and I’m not alone. I thought he was completely out-managed by Dave Roberts (of all people) in the NLCS and was a significant reason why the Braves could not shut the door. He also made several questionable decisions against the Cardinals in the 2019 NLDS, and don’t get me started this season. Snitker’s been the poster child for piss-poor bullpen management.www.yardbarker.com
