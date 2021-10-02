CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Court rejects city’s motion to dismiss Vance Monument case on basis of missed deadlines: Preservationists’ attorney likens his fight with city to Moses’ challenges

ashevilledailyplanet.com
 9 days ago

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Sept. 21 denied the City of Asheville’s Sept. 8 motion to dismiss the case between the city (the defendant) and the Society for the Historical Preservation of the Twenty-Sixth North Carolina Troops Inc., the plaintiff. H. Edward Phillips III, the preservationists’ attorney, confirmed...

ashevilledailyplanet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
City
Weaverville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses

Comments / 0

Community Policy