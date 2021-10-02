Asheville drivers rated ‘rudest’ in N.C.: ‘Paris of the South’ motorists rank ‘30% ruder’ than state average, report adds
Asheville recently received yet another No. 1 ranking — at the very top of a list of the cities with the rudest drivers in North Carolina. The website www.Insurify.com, which helps consumers compare rates for auto and home insurance, produced a report in which it listed the city with the rudest drivers in every state in the nation — with Asheville finishing as the very top of the charts in North Carolina for allegedly rude drivers.ashevilledailyplanet.com
