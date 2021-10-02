CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Asheville drivers rated ‘rudest’ in N.C.: ‘Paris of the South’ motorists rank ‘30% ruder’ than state average, report adds

ashevilledailyplanet.com
 9 days ago

Asheville recently received yet another No. 1 ranking — at the very top of a list of the cities with the rudest drivers in North Carolina. The website www.Insurify.com, which helps consumers compare rates for auto and home insurance, produced a report in which it listed the city with the rudest drivers in every state in the nation — with Asheville finishing as the very top of the charts in North Carolina for allegedly rude drivers.

ashevilledailyplanet.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
State
Kentucky State
Asheville, NC
Government
State
California State
Asheville, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Car Insurance#Staff Reports Asheville#Insurify Com#Act

Comments / 0

Community Policy