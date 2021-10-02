CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Desi Homes" Property Expo 2021 will give golden opportunity for Indian builders, developers who wish to take their businesses to new heights

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI/PNN): The 3rd Edition of "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021' will be organized in Dubai from October 21st to 23rd at Hotel Le Meridien. Touted to be one of the largest Ballroom venues in Dubai, the Expo will bring together all the top Real Estate Builders/Developers from various corners of India to Dubai.

